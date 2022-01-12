H&M is again turning plastic waste from Indonesian beaches into everyday fashion

H&M has once again teamed up with Danone AQUA for the bottle2fashion project, which transforms plastic bottle waste from across the islands of Indonesia into recycled polyester.

The Swedish fashion giant said in a press release last month that this H&M kidswear collection is made using bottle2fashion recycled polyester, a more sustainable material used in these everyday pieces with a variety of prints and energetic colors.

This time, bottle2fashion collected and recycled over 7,5 million PET bottles, more than double the amount from last year (3.5 million) and this year’s kidswear collection was made from 663,869 PET bottles. The collection was made available in stores worldwide at the end of December and online from the beginning of January this year.

All the polyester used in this collection is recycled and comes from the bottle2fashion project, which also supports the Indonesian government’s initiative against marine pollution while contributing to their Sustainable Development Goals. PET bottles are collected from across the islands of Indonesia, then sorted and cleaned before being shredded into flakes to make recycled polyester fibers.

Karin Brinck, Sustainability Manager H&M Kidswear said, “We play a huge part, and we want to lead the change towards a more sustainable fashion future. We can and we have to create these collaborations to accelerate the transformation that is crucial for our industry – together with other brands, our suppliers, and our customers. I’m proud of the way we collaborate with others to set new industry standards and enable innovative solutions — it’s so inspiring how sustainability topics can open doors and motivate people to team up and be creative in very untraditional ways.”

Jeffri Ricardo, Packaging Circularity Senior Manager at Danone AQUA said, “Danone AQUA is committed to being part of the solution around plastic waste. We launched the #BijakBerplastik (being wise about plastic) Movement in 2018 and realized we could help to tackle the issue. To help the Indonesian government to reduce 70% of the waste going into the ocean by 2025, however, requires multiple stakeholder efforts and collaboration. H&M shared the same vision, to be a leader in driving a more circular and renewable economy – and at the same time doing real action to stop plastic waste from reaching the ocean. With the bottle2fashion project, we’re showing a more sustainable future is possible, not only from bottle to bottle but bottle to fashion, to be part of the solution.”

Modern, cozy, and roomy hoodies, trousers, joggers, t-shirts, long-sleeve tops, and socks form the kidswear collection for 9- to 14-year-olds and include sports-inspired details, ombre, color-blocking, marble, and tie-dye prints. With a color palette of lavender, pale yellow, black, grey, and lime green, the feel is energetic yet harmonious.

Speaking on the design, Sofia Löfstedt, Head of Kidswear Design at H&M said, “We love how this kids collection gives a second life to plastic waste. Using recycled polyester from the bottle2fashion project means we’re helping to clean up the Indonesian islands and reusing resources we already have. We took that innovative spirit and created a bold, future-led vibe for the different pieces. And most importantly, we get to continue providing our young heroes around the world with sustainable fashion.”