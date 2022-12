The Swedish Chamber of Commerce of China (SwedCham) is to organize a seminar “Women Who Lead” on 6 December 2022 at H&M Office in Shanghai, China.

The speakers include Cathy Li, Managing Director of Dellner Train Connection System, Juliette Lascoux, General Manager of SEB Shanghai Branch, and Michel Qin Zhao, Head of Comms & Marcom Centre APAC from Volvo Car Asia Pacific Headquarters.

The ticket fees are 150 RMB for Members and 225 RMB for Non-Members.

