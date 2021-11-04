SwedCham Webinar: Unleashing technologies for a Sustainable Future with ABB

The Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong invites you to sign up for their upcoming webinar entitled “Unleashing technologies for a Sustainable Future with ABB” on 16 November.

More about the event:

At ABB, sustainable development means progress towards a healthier and more prosperous world today and for future generations. As a technology leader, ABB focuses on those areas where we can make the biggest impact – reducing carbon emissions, preserving resources, and promoting social progress.

Join us for this webinar organized by SwedCham Australia & SwissCham Australia where we hear more about ABB and how their technologies and solutions are driving drive sustainability across our value chain and energizing the transformation of industry.

When? Tuesday the 16th of November, 3.00 – 4.00 PM

Where? A zoom link will be sent out before the event

Price? Free for members, HKD 50 for non-members

Sign up today and stay updated on the future of robotics, power, and automation technology areas!