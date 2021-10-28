Applications open for SwedCham HK international trade scholar 2022

The Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong (SwedCham HK) together with The Scholarship Fund for Swedish Youth Abroad has announced a scholarship for a final year university student in Sweden.

The scholarship will allow a young professional to work at the office of SwedCham Hong Kong for a year during 2022 (starting January/February) and has a total value of SEK 190.000.

The successful applicant will get the opportunity to gain considerable knowledge of the Swedish business community in Hong Kong and Greater China as well as of the current business climate in Asia.

The scholar will play an active role in the chamber work on a strategic and operational level by working on larger business-related projects together with current chamber staff as well as taking ownership of marketing and communications-related projects. He or she will also be providing general support to the organization.

Find more information and apply here.