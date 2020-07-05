Sweden focuses on Innovation and Sustainability once the EVFTA enters into force 1 August



The Swedish Ambassador to Vietnam H.E. Ann Måwe published on her latest work regarding EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and Sweden motive for the occasion in an interview with VITV,VTC8 and SCTV8, on 27 June 2020. The statement said:

“Very pleased to be interviewed by host Nguyen Hong Diep on EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreeement (EVFTA), discuss Sweden Vietnam bilateral relations broadly and the priorities ahead with focus on innovation and sustainablity among others.

Please watch it live in Vietnamese on VITV, VTC8 and SCTV8 here http://vitv.vn/tin-video/27-06-2020/evfta-thuc-day-quan-he-viet-nam-thuy-dien/227557 at 10.00h and 22.00h on Sunday 28 June and 13.30h on Monday 29 June 2020.”