EVFTA has been supporting Vietnam’s economic development

Experts attended a conference on 24 August 2022 in Hochi Minh City, Vietnam to discuss export and investment opportunities produced by the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) through sustainable development.

Vo Tan Thanh, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) shared results of how two-way trade between Vietnam and the EU significantly increased 14.5% in 2021 to 57 billion USD after two years.

The investment from the Netherlands (26%), Sweden (63%), and Denmark (240%) are presented to be the main factors in making the figure to reach 31.7 billion USD in the the first six months of 2022.

“The Danish corporation, Lego Group has recently invested in a 1 billion USD project in southern Binh Duong province,” added Thanh.

During the conference, Carsten Schittiek, Minister Counsellor, Head of the Trade Section of the EU Delegation to Vietnam and Ingrid Christensen, Director of ILO Vietnam spoke about recommendations for implementing the EVFTA.

They also discussed issues related to responsible business and sustainable development and updated new regulations in some European countries.

Source: https://en.vietnamplus.vn/evfta-helps-increase-exports-investment-opportunities-experts/236194.vnp