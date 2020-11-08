Swedish funded BBC Media Action production’s “Klahan9 House” TV series in Cambodia

Here is good news for you! The Klahan9 House is back and aired on CTN, CNC and MYTV from now.

The Klahan9 House was produced by BBC Media Action through financial aid from Sweden to the project “From dreams to action”. This supports young people across Cambodia, particularly the most vulnerable, to take positive action towards securing decent jobs and livelihoods.

The show is now being broadcasted on MYTV every Friday at 5:30pm, on CTN every Sunday at 10:30am, and on CNC every Saturday at 4:30pm.