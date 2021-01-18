Sweden join in raising the profile of street food vendors in Singapore

The Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Singapore has, amongst others, joined in celebrating Singapore’s so-called ‘Hawker Culture’ of unique cultural dishes from around the world. By bringing together Swedish multinational corporations and local street food businesses, the partnership aims to promote Hawker brands and spotlighting their stories and pride through the collaborations.

The Hawker culture in Singapore, more commonly known elsewhere as street food culture, is on the rise as more and more businesses seek long-term collaborations with vendors to celebrate and promote heritage food. A Hawker is in Singaporean context someone who sells food, more specifically vendors of street food from a roadside stall or pushcart, but nowadays also Hawker markets around Singapore. The Hawker culture is the living heritage shared by the vendors who make it and the people who enjoy eating it.

One of the hawker pairings has showcased Carmal Ahmad of Mad Bros hawker stall who sells Japanese curry and ramen and Swedish Electrolux, home appliance manufacturer. Caramel Ahmad was able to show his creativity and skills when creating a special dish. A SwedishJapanese MAD Pannburg which is a beef patty inspired by Swedish Pan Beef and Japanese Hamburg.

Other hawker pairings featured Swedish telecom giant Ericsson and Leong Hainanese Chicken Rice and Swedish network camera manufacturer Axis and Coffee Break

Mr. Niclas Kvarnstrom, the Ambassador of Sweden to Singapore, said to The Straits Times that the aim for the partnership is for it to be a project highlighting that we are rooted in the community we are in. He said that if there were a Swedish hawker center, the SwedishJapanese MAD Pannburg would be something people would buy and the point of these collaborations is to have it be lasting and not just a marketing thing.

