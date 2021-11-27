Sweden, UN Cambodia, and partners launch music video on sexual gender-based violence

Sweden, UN Cambodia, and partners take a stand against violence against women. In connection with International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on 25 November, the Embassy of Sweden in Phnom Penh together with UN Human Rights Cambodia, United Nations in Cambodia, and the European Union in Cambodia launched a music video on sexual gender-based violence.

The launch is part of the annual international campaign entitled ‘16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence’ which kicks off on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and runs until Human Rights Day on 10 December.

The Embassy of Sweden in Phnom Penh states that “the central message in the video is this: the power to consent– to say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to any form of sexual activity — is protected by both international human rights law and Cambodian laws.”

Moreover, the Embassy states, “This beautiful music video features Cambodia’s women activists, women artists, and women diplomats all joining forces. Many of these women have their own personal experiences with gender-based violence. If your rights have been violated by any unwanted or unwelcome sexual act, there are legal protections and resources that are available to you right now.”

Watch the video here