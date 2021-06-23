Embassy of Sweden in Phnom Penh says goodbye to Ambassador Björn Häggmark

On 17 June, the Embassy staff at the Embassy of Sweden in Phnom Penh bid farewell to Ambassador Mr. Björn Häggmark who will be leaving Cambodia in early July.

Ambassador Björn Häggmark was in March 2021 appointed as ambassador to Algiers by the Swedish government where he will take up his new position in the fall of 2021.

Ambassador Björn Häggmark was appointed as ambassador to Cambodia in 2019 and before coming to Asia, Björn Häggmark had already accomplished a long diplomatic career as head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Real Estate and Logistics Unit. He has also served at the embassies in Bogotá, Madrid, and Nairobi as well as at Sweden’s representations in Brussels and Strasbourg.

Mr. Samuel Hurtig, Head of Development Cooperation will also be departing Cambodia together with the Ambassador. “We have truly enjoyed working with them and we will miss them. We wish them all the best for their future assignments at Sida’s headquarter in Stockholm and the Embassy of Sweden in Algeria respectively,” The Embassy writes.

