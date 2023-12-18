Sweden and Thailand aim to promote human rights and gender equality

Representatives of Sweden and Thailand recently had discussions on promoting human rights, gender equality, and legislation and initiatives to solve violence against women according to the Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok.

The topics were discussed during the visit of Swedish Ambassador Anna Hammargren to the National Assembly of Thailand last week in which the Ambassador had a meeting with the Committee on Legal Affairs, Justice and Human Rights, and the House of Representatives of Thailand.

Besides the areas mentioned above, both parties also discussed potential collaborations that the two countries could explore together in the future.

Source: Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok