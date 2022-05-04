Swedish and Singapore-based online music intelligence companies team up

Singapore-based Musiio, a music intelligence company, founded in June 2018 by Swedish CTO Aron Pettersson and British CEO Hazel Savage, and named one of the most innovative companies of 2022, will join SoudCloud, Swedish-founded online audio distribution platform and music sharing website. The company will use Musiio to expand its existing music intelligence capabilities and “allow the company to further leverage its vast data to identify what’s next in music trends and talent,” a report said.

Savage and Pettersson will join Soundcloud as VP, Music Intelligence and VP, AI and Machine Learning, respectively.

“SoundCloud is not only a legendary household name but also an artist forward business that I believe is the future of the new, holistic music industry,” said Hazel Savage, CEO of Musiio. “I am incredibly proud that after 4 years of building Musiio [in Singapore] we are now part of SoundCloud.”

SoundCloud acquired the artificial intelligence startup whose AI can “listen” and tag, search and playlist large catalogs of music.