Thai-Norwegian talks with the Swiss-Thai Chamber of Commerce to discuss investing in sustainability

Several roundtables have been organized by the Thai-EFTA Business Circle to address important topics in the context of modern trade and investment relations in the framework of Thai-EFTA free trade negotiations, according to a report on 21 April 2022.

The Thai-EFTA Business Circle is a platform for engagement between the private sectors of Thailand and the Scandinavian EFTA-states such as Iceland and Norway as well as other European countries, Liechtenstein and Switzerland.

On Wednesday, 20 April, H.E. the Norwegian Ambassador, Mrs. Kjersti Rødsmoen together with the Swiss Chargé d’Affaires, Mr. Conradin Rasi as well as Director-General of Department of International Economic Affairs, Mr. Cherdchai Chaivaivid, the President of the Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce, Mr. Axel Blom and the President of the Swiss-Thai Chamber of Commerce, Mr. Naruepon Techawatanawana, gathered for the 3rd roundtable of Thai-EFTA Business Circle.

In this roundtable, the discussion focused on Investing in Sustainability. Business perspective sharing from Ms. Manisha Dogra, a Vice President and Head of Sustainability Asia from Telenor, Ms. Gloyta Nathalang, an Executive Vice President, Corporate Branding, Communication and Sustainability Activation from Bangchak Group as well as Mr. Ingo Puhl a MD Impact Fund, Consulting & Service and Co-Founder from South Pole joined the discussion on initiatives, plans and policies for reducing carbon emissions and striving for a green and sustainable future initiatives, plans and policies for reducing carbon emissions and striving for a green and sustainable future.