Finnish man lies to parents about being arrested to get 7,000 euros

A 27-year-old Finnish man lied to his parents that he was being arrested by Phuket police in order to get 7,000 euros, pretending the amount of money was for being released. The truth was told when the foreigner’s parents contacted the police that they could not reach their son after he asked for money.

Therefore, on Saturday, 16 December 2023, police managed to find the Finnish man and his 34-year-old Finnish friend and brought them to the Patong police station to investigate. Both admitted that they had lied to the parents for the money.

Police also learned that both foreigners’ visas had already expired since 27 July this year, so they were charged with overstaying in the kingdom.

