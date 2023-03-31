On March 25, Destination Mekong (DM) and Siem Reap Tourism Club (STC) co-hosted their first Destination Siem Reap networking day. The theme was ‘Together Smarter Stronger’.

The event was primarily dedicated to the community of professionals in travel, tourism and hospitality. It mainly aimed to promote business collaborations and partnerships as well as help generate tourism income and job opportunities in Siem Reap, Cambodia.

Destination Siem Reap took place under the sponsorships of the Ministry of Tourism of the Kingdom of Cambodia and was backed by AZ Group and Sapathana Bank.

Ten speakers shared their experiences and inspirational stories, to promote sustainable tourism and resilience in Siem Reap.

Katrine Solhaug, the Norwegian Owner of Babel Guesthouse, spoke at the event, where she shared how her business succeeded in surviving the COVID pandemic. She also raised concerns over noise and pollution issues in Siem Reap. Afterwards, She made it clear, that the support of the public sector is crucial to solving the problems.

The networking event was the first joint action of DM and STC. It supports the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) they signed in 2022.

The workshop was attended by 120 representatives from the public and private sectors. These included high-level officials from the Ministry of Tourism, professionals, international development organizations and NGOs, consultants and media representatives.