Swedish court upholds 5G ban on Huawei

The Swedish Administrative Court upheld on 22 June the ban against Huawei selling 5G equipment in Sweden, Reuters reports.

Last year, the Swedish Post and Telecom Agency PTS stated that the Chinese mobile and telecom giant products could not be used in the Swedish 5G network. Huawei appealed the decisions in two cases concerning their 5G license but the appeal has now been rejected.

In a statement regarding the rejection, the court says, “Sweden’s security is of heavy importance and the administrative court has taken into account that only the Security Police and the armed forces together have an overall picture regarding the security situation and the threat to Sweden.”

In a response, Huawei states that the company is considering its options. Kenneth Fredriksen, Huawei’s Executive Vice President, Central East Europe, and Nordic Region, said to Reuters, “It’s not unexpected based on the fact that the court is also leading their conclusions on basically the assumptions being made by SAPO. We will continue to fight for our right to be in the (Swedish) market.”

Huawei has repeatedly denied being a national security risk although European governments have been tightening controls on Chinese companies building 5G networks following diplomatic pressure from Washington, which alleges Huawei equipment could be used by Beijing for spying.