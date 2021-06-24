Denmark and Vietnam extend collaboration on health

The Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam has just extended its MoU with the Medical Services Administration under the Vietnamese Ministry of Health for another two years.

According to a statement, The Embassy is glad to see the collaboration on health between Denmark and Vietnam being strengthened further and hopes that this MOU, along with the recently signed Strategic Sector collaboration in Health, will make a valuable contribution to the Vietnamese people.

2021 marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Denmark, and the Embassy is also glad to include the new collaboration in their celebration.

The Embassy is also very pleased to see the increased engagement from Danish private sectors such as Novo Nordisk and their strong commitments to providing quality healthcare for the Vietnamese people.