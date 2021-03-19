Ambassador Gröndahl paid a courtesy call to Gen. Prayuth at the Government House

On 11 March 2021, Ambassador Jon Åström Gröndahl paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha at the Thai Government House. The Prime Minister welcomed the Ambassador by saying “Thailand is your second home now!”

Ambassador Gröndahl said “Like many Swedes, I have fallen in love with Thailand.”

The Ambassador reiterated 153 years of bilateral relations between Sweden and Thailand and a strong commitment to develop relations in various areas of cooperation including human rights, trade and investment, the support for EU-Thailand Free Trade Agreement and defense. Views were exchanged on political and regional developments. The Ambassador welcomed Thailand’s recent statement on the situation in the Republic of the Union of Myanmar and also congratulated Thailand on successful fight against COVID-19.

