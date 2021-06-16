La Gan Wind Power Corporation seeks legal counsel

The Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam is assisting a Danish company, the La Gan Wind Power Corporation, in recruiting a legal counsel to their team. The following announcement explains all:

The La Gan Wind Power Corporation is looking for a passionate Legal Counsel to join their team of industry experts to support the development of the 3.5 GW La Gan offshore wind project and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners/Copenhagen Offshore Partners’ business activities in Vietnam.

There is a huge potential for offshore wind development in Vietnam and if you are looking for an opportunity to work in this sector, The La Gan Wind Power Corporation might have the right job for you.

Click on this link for more details about the position or contact the Embassy directly here.