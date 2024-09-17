General news / Indonesia / Sweden / Thailand

Swede faces 15 years, Thai couple may get death penalty in Bali drug case

- by Karoline Rosenkrantz Paasch - Leave a Comment

A Swedish man, identified by the initials SUE, is on trial in Bali. He was arrested on July 31 for receiving 201.28g of hashish, sent by mail from Thailand. Bali’s National Narcotics Agency (BNN) and the Customs Office made the arrest. SUE faces charges of drug possession, importation, and conspiracy. If convicted, he could face up to 15 years in prison under Indonesia’s strict narcotics laws.

In another incident, authorities arrested a Thai couple at Bali’s Ngurah Rai International Airport on September 3. The couple, identified as RJ and WW, attempted to smuggle 1.6kg of methamphetamine and MDMA. The drugs were hidden in powdered drink sachets. Officials believe the substances were meant to be consumed after dissolving them in liquids. The couple faces charges under Indonesia’s 2009 Narcotics Law. If found guilty, they could face the death penalty.

Indonesia enforces a zero-tolerance policy on drug crimes. The country is known for some of the world’s toughest drug laws. Trafficking offenses often lead to life imprisonment.

These cases highlight Indonesia’s tough stance on drug-related crimes. Authorities continue to clamp down on drug trafficking. In recent months, several foreign nationals from countries like Sweden and Latvia have been arrested. Many now face long prison terms or even death sentences for their involvement in drug offenses.

