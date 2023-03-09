Norwegian man found dead with throat slit in Pattaya

A 58-year-old Norwegian man, Paal Frode Aaberg, was found dead with his throat slit in his rented room in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Thailand last night, 8 March 2023.

According to The Thaiger, Aaberg’s deceased body was found lying on his back on the bed. There was a large, gaping wound on Aaberg’s neck and the bed and floor were covered with blood.

Pattaya Police also found a bloody 15-centimeter fruit peeling knife. They said there was no sign of fighting or breaking in at the scene.

When checked the building’s CCTV footage, it revealed no evidence of suspicious people or activity as well.

Aaberg’s 40 year old friend, Angkhana Roswan, was the person who called the police. She said she found her friend’s dead body after knocking on his door for a while and no one answered. So, she asked the housekeeper to unlock it.

Additionally, some other friends of the dead man told police that Aaberg had recently broken up with his Thai girlfriend and had grown quiet. They said he had mentioned about suicide several times.

Pattaya police said after the investigation, they believe the dead man committed suicide.

At present, Aaberg’s body was sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine to confirm his cause of death.

Source: https://thethaiger.com/news/pattaya/norwegian-man-found-dead-with-slit-throat-in-pattaya