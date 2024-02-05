New tourism tax in Bali

All foreigners will have to pay a tourism tax of 150.000 rupiah ($12.80), when they visit Bali in Indonesia from the 14 February 2024 and onwards. This includes both mainland Bali, and its surrounding islands.

Tourists arriving from other parts of Indonesia via land og flights will also have to pay the tax. The tourism chief Tjok Bagus Permayun first announced the start date of the new tourism tax in September 2023.

He then assured according to the media The Bali Sun that it would be possible to pay the tourism tax in airport counters within 23 seconds. However, according to recent official notice, tourists are encouraged to pay the tax via the Love Bali website or app before departing for Bali.

The money is designated for conservation of the culture and natural environment in Bali.

Click here to get to Love Bali website

Source: https://www.straitstimes.com