Danish company Danfoss Philippines Inc. has joined forces with the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) to help lower carbon emissions and boost energy efficiency in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac. Bases Conversion and Development Authority, or BCDA, is a government-owned corporation tasked with converting former US military bases into modern mixed-use communities.

Through a newly signed agreement, Danfoss will collaborate with BCDA to develop a decarbonization plan for the city. The partnership was formalized on September 16 at BCDA’s Corporate Center in Bonifacio Global City, with Danish Ambassador Franz-Michael Mellbin present at the signing.

As part of the agreement, Danfoss will provide technical expertise and support BCDA in conducting studies on implementing this plan.

This partnership comes after a forum last month where Danfoss and BCDA discussed strategies for energy efficiency and decarbonization, aimed at making New Clark City a sustainable urban area. Danish ambassador Mellbin confirmed Denmark’s commitment to assisting the city by sharing its knowledge of green technologies and innovations.

Danfoss, known for its leadership in energy-efficient solutions, will play a key role in helping New Clark City adopt renewable energy, low-carbon cooling systems, and other sustainable practices as it develops into a greener, more eco-friendly city.