Swedish metal band Arch Enemy announces Asia tour

The Swedish melodic death metal band Arch Enemy announces their Asia tour in 2024. Tour destinations include China, Taiwan, Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia and South Korea. The tour has the title Deceivers Asia Tour 2024 and the concerts will start in Seoul on 24 April and the last concert will be held in Bangkok on May 21.

The group was originally a so-called supergroup from Halmstadt, meaning the members were already succesful musicians before starting the band. The band has been playing since 1995.

Tickets for the Asia tour can be found here.

After the Asia tour, the band will go on their Rising From the North Tour 2024 in Europe.

Source: archenemy.net