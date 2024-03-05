Iceland / International relations / Norway / Thailand

Thailand close to trade deal with non-EU countries

Thailand is negotiating a free-trade agreement with the four non-EU countries Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Switzerland as part of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA). The free-trade agreement (FTA) is expected by all parties to be finalized by the end of this year.

The agreement gives Thailand the opportunity to diversify its trade portfolio and to attract foreign investments in critical sectors. The aim is for it to serve as a steppingstone for Thailand’s competitiveness on a global stage.

Negotiations are also underway for a similar agreement with the UK, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Turkey.

