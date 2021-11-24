Swedish municipality say no to Swedish family spending 3 months in Thailand 

A Swedish family with two children wants to spend three winter months in Thailand, but the municipality says no, media Aftonbladet reports.

The family from the Swedish city of Ystad, a town in Skåne county on Sweden’s southern coast, have been denied to take their two children out of school and spent 3 winter months in Thailand. The parents of the family had planned to work in Thailand for the duration of their stay while the plan was for the two children to attend a Swedish school.

But Ystad Municipality’s Children and Education Board does not think that there are special reasons for granting the request and believes that the children’s compulsory schooling should be completed in Sweden.

The parents have appealed the decision but it has also been rejected in the administrative court.