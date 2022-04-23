Thailand lifts RT-PCR testing requirement for international arrivals from 1 May 2022

Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has approved the lifting of the RT-PCR testing requirement for international arrivals beginning 1 May 2022 and introduced two new entry schemes specifically customized for vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers.

Thailand’s Tourist association (TAT) says in this press release that International travelers who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to show proof of a pre-arrival negative RT-PCR test nor undergo an arrival test.

They are still required to register for a Thailand Pass with a Certificate of COVID-19 Vaccination and an insurance policy with coverage no less than US$10,000 (reduced from US$20,000).

Once arriving in Thailand, they will be allowed entry and are free to go anywhere in the kingdom.

International travelers who are unvaccinated or are not fully vaccinated will also no longer be required to show proof of a pre-arrival negative RT-PCR test nor undergo an arrival test.

They are required to register for a Thailand Pass with a 5-day hotel booking and an insurance policy with coverage no less than US$10,000 (reduced from US$20,000).

Once arriving in Thailand, they must proceed to undergo the quarantine for 5 days and undergo an RT-PCR test on Day 5.

An exception is made for unvaccinated travelers who are able to upload proof of a negative RT-PCR test within 72 hours of travel via the Thailand Pass system; they – like those fully vaccinated – will be allowed entry and are free to go anywhere in the kingdom.

While in Thailand, both vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers are advised to strictly follow health and safety standards. Travelers who are experiencing COVID-like symptoms should get tested. If testing positive, they must get the appropriate medical treatment, TAT notes.