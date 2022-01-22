Thailand resumes Test & Go scheme, reopens Pattaya and Ko Chang Sandbox from 1 Feb

Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has approved the resumption of the Exemption from Quarantine (Test & Go) entry scheme, the reopening of Pattaya and Ko Chang Sandbox destinations, and the reintroduction of the Sandbox Extension program effective from 1 February 2022, Thailand’s Tourist Authority (TAT) says in this press release.

The Thailand Pass system reopens for new Test & Go applications

From 1 February 2022, 09.00 Hrs. Thailand time, fully vaccinated travelers from any country around the world can apply for a Test & Go Thailand Pass up to 60 days in advance.

While existing rules under the scheme remain unchanged, the CCSA approved additional requirements to ensure stringent COVID-19 precautions.

All new Test & Go applications must submit A proof of prepayment for 2 separate nights of accommodation at government-approved hotel/s, such as SHA Extra Plus (SHA++), AQ, OQ, or AHQ on Day 1 and Day 5, and the expenses for 2 RT-PCR tests on Day 1 and Day 5. The prepayment for Day 1 must include an accommodation, a test, and a prearranged transfer from the airport to the hotel.

Travelers can book 2 different hotels for the accommodation on Day 1 and Day 5. However, on both Day 1 and Day 5, they must stay within the room for the RT-PCR test result.

Meanwhile, travelers who have applied/obtained their Thailand Pass QR code before 22 December 2021, with scheduled arrival dates in Thailand from 24 December 2021, onwards, are still required to undergo their second COVID-19 test using the RT-PCR technique at government-designated facilities on Day 5-6 of their stay in Thailand, or when they experience respiratory symptoms (no additional cost).

More details: Exemption from Quarantine (TEST & GO) entry scheme

Sandbox destinations expanded 6 provinces, Sandbox Extension reintroduced

Also from 1 February 2022, the CCSA approved the reopening of Bang Lamung, Pattaya, Si Racha, Si Chang, and Sattahip – only Na Jomtien and Bang Saray – in Chon Buri, and Ko Chang in Trat as Sandbox destinations.

The Sandbox Extension program will also be introduced between Phuket, Phang-Nga, Krabi, and Surat Thani (Ko Samui, Ko Pha-ngan, and Ko Tao), where Sandbox travelers can travel within these destinations during the first 7 days in Thailand and can change accommodation three times (can book 3 different hotels).

This means fully vaccinated travelers from overseas who are planning to travel to Thailand under the Sandbox program can choose to undergo their first 7 days in either Krabi, Phang-Na, Phuket, Surat Thani (Ko Samui, Ko Pha-ngan, and Ko Tao), Chon Buri (Bang Lamung, Pattaya, Si Racha, Si Chang, and Sattahip – only Na Jomtien and Bang Saray), and Trat (Ko Chang).

Existing rules under the scheme remain unchanged. More details: Sandbox entry program