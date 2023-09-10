Swedish pork forbidden in Taiwain after swine fever was detected

Anyone who brings pork products from Sweden into Taiwan will be fined a minimum of $6,248. This fine came into place following the detection of African swine fever (ASF) in Sweden.

The Swedish National Veterinary Institute confirmed on 6 September 2023 that ASF has been detected in a sample from a dead pig species, the wild boar, 145km northwest of Stockholm. And the Scandinavian country is a regular pork supplier to Taiwan. Just last year they imported 1,925 tons of pork products from the country.

Since then, the Ministry of Agriculture in Taiwan removed Sweden from its list of countries free of ASF, and the Central Emergency Operations Center said on 7 September 2023 that Swedish pork wouldn’t be allowed in the nation, taking effect from the same day.

Visitors who bring pork from Sweden and cannot pay the fine will be denied entry into Taiwan.

Source: Taipei Times