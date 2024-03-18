Swedish professors warn of space race with China

The two Swedish professors, Johan Eriksson and Christer Fuglesang, say a new space race is emerging – now against China. Johan Eriksson is a professor of political science at Södertörn University and Christer Fuglesang is a professor of space travel at KTV and Sweden’s first astronaut. Both professors agree, that Sweden should care more about, what happens in space.

According to Johan Eriksson, the Chinese space program is largely under military control and that the militarization of space is palpable. During the cold war, Russia, the United States and other Western nations were competing against each other in space, but now there are over 70 space programs worldwide.

Christer Fuglesang says we should think of space like we think of the internet – it is a completely integrated part of our lives in this day in age.

Source: svt.se