Grundfos marks 40 years in Singapore

Grundfos, a Denmark based, global leader in advanced pump solutions and water technologies, today celebrates 40 years of operations in Singapore. Led by a steadfast commitment to drive sustainability through innovation, Grundfos remains resolute in fostering the green transition of Singapore and beyond by investing in research and development, strategic partnerships, and talent.

Established in 1984, Grundfos Singapore has grown to become a key driver in the organisation’s global operations. With advanced and integrated manufacturing, assembly, testing capabilities, Grundfos Singapore also plays an integral role as the global headquarters of the Commercial Building Services (CBS) division.

Commenting on the anniversary, Poul Due Jensen, Group President & CEO, Grundfos, said:

“As Grundfos commemorates four decades of success in Singapore, we are grateful for the opportunity to celebrate this milestone alongside our talented team, dedicated partners, and valued customers who have trusted us every step of the way. Sustainability, innovation, and collaboration have been the cornerstones of our journey in Singapore, and they will continue to guide us as we leverage our experience and expertise to solve global water and climate challenges.”

Pioneering sustainable water innovation for 40 years

Grundfos Singapore has been at the forefront of water innovation over the last four decades, offering industry-leading solutions for customers across diverse segments, including domestic and commercial buildings, industries, and water utilities.

Notably, the company’s energy efficient and smart pumps and pumping solutions have contributed to Singapore’s sustainable development journey, enabling key landmarks such as Gardens by the Bay and the Marina Bay Sands and Resorts World Sentosa integrated resorts to optimise water and energy use. Moreover, Grundfos’ solutions have empowered over 300 buildings, ranging from hotels and shopping centres to hospitals and educational institutions, to achieve Gold rating and above under the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) Green Mark certification scheme.

Singapore’s thriving innovation ecosystem has been a springboard for Grundfos’ advanced water solutions, impacting Southeast Asia and beyond. In 2019, Grundfos launched its revolutionary Distributed Pumping System in Asia, marking a first-of-its-kind approach to sustainable cooling. The first two pilots utilising the system were conducted in Grundfos’ Singapore facility and Ngee Ann Polytechnic’s Environmental & Water Technology Centre of Innovation, and the solution has since been rolled out in neighbouring countries such as Thailand.

Recognising Singapore’s potential as a global hub for sustainability innovation, Grundfos’ CBS division also unveiled its new Singapore Innovation Hub in November 2023 to pioneer future solutions for energy efficient commercial buildings. The facility brings Grundfos’ R&D capabilities closer to customers and the market, while serving as a platform for collaboration with industry partners, customers, and researchers to co-develop energy and water efficient smart solutions, particularly in cooling applications.

Amplifying impact through local partnerships

Grundfos recognises the power of collaboration in accelerating sustainability efforts and scaling impact. The company actively cultivates strategic partnerships with like-minded organisations and communities across Singapore’s public and private sectors, leveraging shared expertise and experiences to propel the industry forward.

Grundfos also works closely with Institutes of Higher Learning in Singapore to co-create water and energy efficient smart solutions. As an industry partner to Singapore Polytechnic, Grundfos provides counsel on achieving a green campus, and works with the polytechnic’s staff and students to co-develop smart solutions that support industries in their sustainability drive through collaboration, talent development, and sustainability education. Similarly, Grundfos’ partnership with Ngee Ann Polytechnic also taps on complementary expertise and knowledge to support sustainable urbanisation in Southeast Asia.

Championing sustainability in operations and communities

In the face of growing environmental challenges, Grundfos is determined not only to keep pace, but set the standard for sustainability and resource efficiency. This commitment reached a groundbreaking milestone in November 2022, with Grundfos becoming the world’s first water solutions company with approved net-zero Science-Based targets.

At its Jalan Tukang facility, Grundfos Singapore is walking the talk with steps to further green its BCA Green Mark Gold rating infrastructure and building operations. A key initiative was the installation of a Photovoltaics (PV) power plant, which is projected to achieve a 120% energy gain and reduce its carbon footprint reduction by 493 tons CO2 per year.

Grundfos Singapore’s commitment to sustainability extends beyond its own operations. The team actively engages in community and volunteering initiatives that make a positive impact in Singapore and regionally. Most recently, employees participated in a coastal and waterway clean up at Jurong Lake Gardens in 2023 to promote conservation of Singapore’s environment and resources, in line with Grundfos’ promise to respect, protect and advance the flow of water. Over the years, Grundfos has fostered a strong spirit of volunteerism among its employees, who have contributed to social causes including organising a blood donation drive as well as supporting local orphanages in Singapore and Indonesia by repairing piping work and arranging visits, activities and donations.

Eric Lai, Regional Managing Director, Industry – APAC & Country Director for Singapore, Grundfos, said:

“Singapore’s journey to sustainability has been a remarkable one, and we are honoured to have been a part of it for the past 40 years. This shared vision has pushed us to constantly innovate and develop solutions that make a difference, and we are proud to grow our talent pool by more than 6% in the past year and launch our new Sustainability Lab within our iSOLUTIONS Digital Lab in Singapore as part of our commitment. We look forward to continuing working alongside our partners and customers to accelerate innovation in water and energy efficiency, shaping a greener future for all.”

About Grundfos

Grundfos pioneers solutions to the world’s water and climate challenges and improves the quality of life for people. As a leading global pump and water solutions company, we promise to respect, protect, and advance the flow of water by providing energy and water efficient solutions and systems for a wide range of applications for water utilities, industries and buildings. Find out more: grundfos.com