Syntronic Nanjing has relocated to new premises with a state-of-the-art lab

Syntronic China’s Nanjing branch this month relocated to new state-of-the-art premises equipped with a high-end lab. The relocation forms part of Syntronic’s strategy to reinforce its presence, strengthen its offer, and continue to build long-term relationships with key customers in Eastern China.

Syntronic is a leading Swedish design house specializing in advanced product and systems development, production and aftermarket services. Among our customers and partners are some of the world’s most technology intensive businesses and organizations in sectors such as telecom, automotive, defence, industrial and medtech.

The new R&D premises in Nanjing were officially inaugurated at a corporate ceremony last week. “The relocation of the Nanjing office is in line with Syntronic China’s rapid business development in Eastern China. I am very happy to witness this important moment,” Björn Jansson, CEO of Syntronic Group, commented.

Strategically important hub

The strategic relocation is expected to have a positive impact on Syntronic’s Nanjing-based R&D team’s operations. Syntronic’s Nanjing branch, which was officially inaugurated in 2019, is the company’s fourth branch in China. Nanjing is a strategically important location from a business perspective since the city is renowned as an essential economic and cultural hub.

Syntronic has long-term plans for continuous growth in the Yangtze River Delta region in Eastern China, where major cities such as Nanjing, Shanghai and Hangzhou are located. As a part of the on-going expansion strategy, the company opened a fifth Chinese branch in Shanghai this week. The Shanghai branch will work in close collaboration with the R&D team in Nanjing.

Further expansion

Zinser Zhao, General Manager of Syntronic Asia, is optimistic about the future. “In the two years that the Nanjing Branch has been operational, we have adhered to the customer-centered idea, continuously gathered high-end talents, reinforced the research and development segment, and focused on strengthening our team,” he said at the ceremony. “We now look forward to further growth in multiple cities, where we will continue to deliver high quality solutions to our customers,” he added.

Zhou Xanjun, Regional Manager of Syntronic East China, is convinced that Syntronic will continue to develop in the region and that the office relocation is a positive step in the right direction. “Today is a memorable day for our Nanjing branch. I believe that everyone present have the confidence and strength required to create better value together with the company,” he commented at the ceremony.

Representatives of Syntronic key customers in Eastern China have already expressed a willingness to continue to strengthen and intensify their business relations with the company.

Covid-19 update

The Covid-19 situation in China has improved considerably in 2021. Since February, no locally transmitted cases have been detected in the country. According to the World Health Organization, more than 52 million vaccine doses have been administered in China so far. Strict quarantine and mass testing regulations are in place for international visitors.

Source and photos: Syntronic