Indonesia desire more cooperation with Denmark

The Indonesian Defence Minister, Prabowo Subianto, recieved a visit from the Danish Ambassador to Indonesia, Sten Frimodt Nielsen, this Tuesday, 4 June 2024. Mr. Prabowo hopes to discuss furthering cooperation between the two countires in the defence sector.

“I hope that the relations between Indonesia and Denmark related to defense will be strengthened in the future,” he stated to the media.

There has earlier been cooperations between the two countries’ Ministries of Foreign Affairs through the 2017 Plan of Action (POA) 2020 with results.

According to the media VOI there is one specific result of the cooperation between Indonesia and Denmark, more precisly the cooperation between PT. PAL and Denmark’s Terma A/S, which proves the possible outcome of the friendly ties. This colaboration helped provide the 60M missile rapid ship (KCR) program and Hospital Assistance Ships in 2018.

Source: VOI