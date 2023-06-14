Nokia has big plans in China

Finnish telecom company Nokia Corp will focus on further the company’s enterprise business opportunities in China. The aim is to help local companies accelerate industrial digitalization, a senior executive said.

This comes after Nokia’s global net sales for its enterprise business grew 62% year-on-year in the first quarter. This was by leveraging digital technologies to help a wide range of sectors boost efficiency.

“We’ve come to the end of the 5G spending cycle. To grow the business, the enterprise is the answer,” Chris Johnson, senior vice-president and global head of enterprise at Nokia, said.

“The partnership in China is super important. We’ve got a very historic business here, going back 10 years or more. China has really big growth potential for us,” Johnson added.

He said Nokia installed a data center in China in the second half of last year. This is the center of the company’s new product “Nokia Digital Automated Cloud.”

“This is a big opportunity for us in China, and we have a big target for the China market,” Johnson said, without disclosing details.

The executive added that Nokia will focus on international customers that have industrial facilities in China.

