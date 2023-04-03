China / International relations / Taiwan

Taiwan says 10 Chinese aircraft crossed Taiwan Strait median line

- by Miabell Mallikka - Leave a Comment

Ten Chinese aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, according to Taiwan’s defense ministry. The Taiwan Strait is the unofficial barrier between the two sides.

Nine Chinese fighter jets and one military drone crossed the median line within 24 hours. This is according to the ministry’s daily report on Chinese military activities from Saturday, April 1.

Taiwan sent aircraft to warn away the Chinese aircraft while missile systems monitored them, the ministry added.

The island, which China claims as its own territory despite objections, has in the recent years complained about almost daily missions by the Chinese air force near the democratically governed island.

Taiwan President, Tsai Ing-wen, is currently traveling in the U.S. Beijing has threatened unspecified retaliation if Tsai Ing-wen should meet U.S. House of Representatives Speaker, Kevin McCarthy. The two is set to meet in Los Angeles this month.

A senior Taiwan official told Reuters, that China was unlikely to repeat such large exercises, but all preparations were made in case China acts “irrationally”.

Source: fijitimes.com

Related posts:

Danish and Asian companies compete for contract to build offshore wind project in Taiwan

About Miabell Mallikka

Miabell Mallikka is a journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Miabell Mallikka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *