Taiwan says 10 Chinese aircraft crossed Taiwan Strait median line

Ten Chinese aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, according to Taiwan’s defense ministry. The Taiwan Strait is the unofficial barrier between the two sides.

Nine Chinese fighter jets and one military drone crossed the median line within 24 hours. This is according to the ministry’s daily report on Chinese military activities from Saturday, April 1.

Taiwan sent aircraft to warn away the Chinese aircraft while missile systems monitored them, the ministry added.

The island, which China claims as its own territory despite objections, has in the recent years complained about almost daily missions by the Chinese air force near the democratically governed island.

Taiwan President, Tsai Ing-wen, is currently traveling in the U.S. Beijing has threatened unspecified retaliation if Tsai Ing-wen should meet U.S. House of Representatives Speaker, Kevin McCarthy. The two is set to meet in Los Angeles this month.

A senior Taiwan official told Reuters, that China was unlikely to repeat such large exercises, but all preparations were made in case China acts “irrationally”.

Source: fijitimes.com