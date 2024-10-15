Taiwan-China tensions: Norway and Denmark express concern

In light of recent military exercises by China near Taiwan, both Norway and Denmark have voiced their concerns about the escalating tensions. On October 15, 2024, reports indicated that China had carried out extensive military drills, featuring a record 153 military aircraft flying near Taiwan, according to Taiwanese defense officials.

Norwegian State Secretary Andreas Motzfeldt Kravik emphasized the country’s worries. In a statement to NRK, he said “We are worried about the tension in the Taiwan Strait.” He pointed out that any unilateral changes to the status quo could seriously impact regional and international peace and security, as well as global diplomacy and the economy. Danish officials echoed these concerns and are closely monitoring the situation.

The United States and the European Union also share similar worries about the potential threat from China’s military maneuvers. Analysts view these exercises as a show of force by China, especially due to provocative comments from Taiwan’s pro-independence President Lai Ching-te.

Experts believe that China’s recent military activity aims to send a strong message to Taiwan. This reflects the ongoing tensions rooted in the complex relationship between China and Taiwan. Camilla Tenna Nørup Sørensen, a lecturer focusing on Chinese military strategy, noted that the lack of a specified end date for the drills is particularly troubling. “China often uses these military exercises to gradually shift the status quo,” she explained to Ekstrabladet.

As the geopolitical landscape evolves, both Norway and Denmark emphasize the need for dialogue and peaceful resolutions to maintain regional stability. The international community is watching closely, recognizing that developments in Taiwan could significantly impact global security.