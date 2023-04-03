General news / Sweden / Thailand

Swedish passenger arrested for sexually harassing female cabin crew

A 63-years-old Swedish man, Klas Erik Harald Jonas Westberg, was arrested for sexually harassing a 24-years-old female cabin crew by Mumbai police at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport after the IndiGo flight 6E-1052 traveling from Thailand to India last week.

According to the Indian Express, the victim reported that she was serving the meals when the man groped her.

“The problem began when I informed Westberg, who was drunk, that there was no seafood onboard. I served him chicken meals and asked for his ATM card to make a payment through the POS (point of sale) machine. On the pretext of swiping the card, the passenger held my hand. I pulled it back and asked him to enter the card PIN.”

The scene was witnessed by three of her colleagues and she claimed the man was also intoxicated.

However, Westberg’s lawyer, Prabhakar Tripathi, claimed that his client has mental health problems and was not in control of his actions. Tripathi said:

“He cannot hold anything without help. He tried to hold the POS payment card machine when he touched the cabin crew. He did not touch her intentionally.”

Source: https://thethaiger.com/hot-news/tourism/swedish-man-arrested-for-alleged-sexual-assault-on-bangkok-mumbai-flight-claims-mental-health-issues

