Taste the Nordic Spring Flavors at FINDS Hong Kong

The Nordic restaurant FINDS in Hong Kong invites to experience the Nordic spring flavors.

FINDS has prepared an Authentic Signature Menu “The Nordic Journey” Spring Edition.

Inspired by five of the region’s countries, the menu will showcase the Nordic spirit in every detail, including signature dishes from Denmark, Norway, Iceland, Finland and Sweden, complemented with handpicked Nordic spirit and wines and exquisite Nordic tableware. The menu was announced on 24 March 2021.

Check out the menu and Reserve your table from here.