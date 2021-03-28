Swedish embassy in Phnom Penh no longer accepts passport applications

On 22 March 2021 the embassy of Sweden in Phnom Penh announced:

The Embassy in Phnom Penh is no passport authority, ie the Embassy cannot accept applications for regular passports. Unfortunately, this has created concerns for Swedes living in Cambodia with regular passports whose validity is about to expire. Cambodian rules allow visa / residence permit (visa) to be extended only until six months before the last day of the passport.

In dialogue with Cambodian authorities, the embassy has to some extent found temporary solutions for this. In order to find further such solutions in the future, the Embassy wants to ask Swedes in Cambodia whose passport expires in 2021 to provide information about names, last validity day for the passport, type of visibility for Cambodia and its last validity. This information should NOT be provided via Facebook / Messenger. Write to the Embassy’s email address (ambassaden.phnom-penh@gov.se) and write ′′ Passport information ′′ in the subject line.

With information of this kind, the embassy gets a better picture of needs and the extent of the difficulties, which can facilitate dialogue with Cambodia. However, the Embassy cannot promise that the dialogue will give the result that we seek.

The embassy hopes that it will soon be possible to travel to other countries in the region in order to apply for regular passports at Swedish embassy / consulate general. Unfortunately, it is not possible to judge when current travel restrictions will cease or reduce.