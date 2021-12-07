Team Norway to host ‘The Sound of Norwegian Christmas: A Christmas Concert’ in Singapore

Team Norway in Singapore including the Norwegian Embassy in Singapore, the Norwegian Cultural Center in collaboration with Innovasjon Norge, Visit Norway, and Gardens by the Bay is hosting a Christmas concert in Singapore.

The concert “The Sound of Norwegian Christmas: A Christmas Concert” takes place in Gardens by the Bay at the Flower Field Hall on 12 December at 3 pm and 5 pm. The Christmas concert will feature the Concordia String Quartet with music arrangement by Jan Inge Moksnes organized by the Norwegian Cultural Center.

The Christmas concert is sponsored by Equinor and DNV and is a FREE ticketed event. Seats are limited however so secure your seat now here