Ambassador Homme share experiences and thoughts after the first two months in Singapore

In Team Norway’s November Newsletter, Norway’s new Ambassador to Singapore, Mr. Eivind S. Homme is sharing his experiences and thoughts after the first two months in Singapore.

Intending to secure and promote Norway’s interests, and advance cooperation between Norway and Singapore, Ambassador Eivind S. Homme shares in his “Message from the Ambassador” that he last month had the honor to present his credentials to the President of Singapore.

“Pleased to share that H.E. President Halimah Yacob and I were in full agreement about our nations enjoying a strong friendship and excellent bilateral relations. A very positive point of departure for my mission here. Team Norway, all of you, have in different ways and over time, contributed to this solid platform,” the Ambassador says.

Ambassador Eivind S. Homme says he truly enjoyed participating in the Singapore Norway Innovation Conference (SNIC) 2021. “Great event and focus, which offered inspiration, new knowledge, and connections,” he says.

“The same applies for the Resource Transformation Dialogue 2021: The Leap of Modern Recycling, Nordic Green Conference: Reducing our Carbon Footprints and Norway-Singapore Science Week 2021: Arctic Hybrid Conference. And I am already looking forward to a fantastic Norwegian Seafood Dinner in March, hopefully with plenty of mingling,” the Ambassador adds.

The Ambassador notes that he is inspired by hearing the many stories about successful collaboration between Norway and Singaporean counterparts, about the many business partnerships, research collaborations, and student exchange programs.

“Remember that Team Norway in Singapore is here to support you. So please contact the Embassy, Innovation Norway, NBAS, and NORWEP, if we may be of help,” Ambassador Eivind S. Homme says

Read the full message from Ambassador Eivind S. Homme here.