Join SwedCham HK for the webinar ‘Examining the global business climate’

The Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong invites you to the upcoming webinar titled ‘Examining the global business climate’ on 1 September.

More about the event:

Digital launch of the annual Global Business Climate Survey 2021

The unprecedented shift in both the social and professional realms over the past year has not only altered the way we do business but how companies and countries are perceived in the global marketplace.

The Global Business Climate Survey captures the current views and future expectations of Swedish companies and is a valuable source of information when doing business abroad. The survey builds on collected data from 1,400 company representatives in 22 markets worldwide in a joint collaboration between Business Sweden, Swedish Chambers International (SCI), local embassies, and consulates abroad.

Presentation of and discussion on the report and findings covering economic development, market success factors, local conditions, and sustainability.

The webinar will include:

Insights from Swedish companies with a global presence, and their expectations for the future

Unique observations from public sector stakeholders

Speakers include:

Krister Nilsson, State Secretary to Anna Hallberg, Minister of Foreign Trade and Nordic Affairs

Lena Sellgren, Chief Economist and Head of Research, Business Sweden

Astrid Lilja, Associate, Business Sweden

Jan Larsson, President & CEO, Business Sweden

Andreas Hatzigeorgiou, President, Swedish Chambers International (SCI)

Joel Granath, Senior Vice President, Power Solutions Scania CV AB

Preet Dhupar, CFO, IKEA India

Josef Hinterberger, President, Getinge DACH

This event is a joint collaboration and is presented by Business Sweden and the Swedish Chambers International (SCI).

Find more information and sign up here