Chinese webshop Temu’s products fail Danish consumer test

The Danish Consumer Council has tested 38 products from the Chinese webshop Temu. 30 of the products fail completlely, and 11 out of 15 products for children had a safety flaw, Jyllands-posten writes.

Two experts from the Danish Consumer Council has tested the product safety of 38 products from Temu. The verdict is that the products don’t live up to European consumer legislation. More so, there are high health and safety risks connected to the products, especially children’s products.

Out of the 15 children’s products tested, 11 of them had safety flaws such as small parts children could choke on and long strings on the toys.

“It’s really sad, and it confirms the warning we’ve previously issued: You should not buy products for children on Temu,” says Helen Amundsen, senior advisor at the Danish Consumer Council, to Jyllands-Posten.

Among the tested products were also cleaning supplies, sunscreens, chargers and cosmetics.

Last week it was revealed that Temu is the second most popular webshop among Danish consumers, despite criticism from the Danish Consumer Council and Minister for the Environment, Magnus Heunicke.

In a written statement Temu says that all the products that the Danish Consumer Council have failed, is removed from sales as a safety measure while being investigated further.