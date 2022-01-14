Thai-Swedish Patrik Gustavsson signs dream contract in the Thai league

Thai-Swedish football player Patrik Gustavsson has signed a three-year dream contract with Thai champions BG Pathum United that will make him a multimillionaire within a year or so, he says to Swedish media Norrköping Tidningar.

Patrik Gustavsson’s mother is from Thailand and his father is Swedish. He was born and raised in Sweden and in the 2020 season, he played with Åtvidabergs FF in division 2 and joined IF Sylvia in 2021 where he impressed with his speed and delivered ten goals.

About his newly signed contract, he says: “I have previously been relevant for Thailand’s national team because my mother comes from there, so that way they keep track of me. At the beginning of December, the club contacted me and I hesitated a bit. I wanted to have a career in Sweden. To play in the Swedish professional league Allsvenskan and be part of IFK Norrköping. Then I got a contract a few days before Christmas Eve, and after that, it was difficult to say no.”

The contract proposal was simply too good for the striker to say no to. “Yes, if I play my cards right, I have a good life after football,” Patrik Gustavsson says. He plans on supporting his parents who move from Sweden to Thailand soon.

“It is the best feeling ever, to be able to tell my mother that she can stop working and move back. It was magical. It was good timing because they are building houses in Thailand right now,” the striker adds.

Patrik Gustavsson’s contract with BG Pathum United is for three seasons but his time in Thailand starts with a loan to Chiangmai FC in the second league.

“The second half of the season starts here now and the idea is that I will play here until May to get started with everything, then play with BG after the summer,”’ the 20-year-old says on the phone from Thailand.

“Football is different here, it goes very fast. It may not be as tactical as in Sweden but it is aggressive and hard play,” he says.

The striker’s goal is to win the league with BG Pathum United and reach the national team.

“Hopefully I can get higher up here in Asia. I want to build a name for myself and try to join the national team. I’m not here for vacation but I want to develop and get better. The Chinese, Japanese, and South Korean leagues are places you want to go to if you want to develop even more,” he says.

When asked what reactions he has had regarding the move, Patrik Gustavsson says:

“Only when it was still a rumor, most people in Thailand said that I should stay in Sweden and not go for the money, but once I signed the contract I have only received positive comments. Many people have become happy and proud. It may not be what I thought when I was younger so it’s a different path, but football is very big here in Thailand.”