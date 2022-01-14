Embassy of Denmark introduces their new Investment Manager for Singapore

In a recent update, the Embassy of Denmark in Singapore introduced the Embassy’s new Investment Manager for Singapore Sean Niu.

Sean Niu joined Invest in Denmark in the fall and is based in the office of the Embassy of Denmark in Singapore. Before joining Invest in Denmark, Sean has worked in consulting and has led numerous projects within digital transformation.

Sean has a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering and a Master’s degree in Business Administration and an Investment Manager for Singapore, Sean is responsible for supporting Singapore-based organizations and investors entering and expanding in Denmark.

On the personal side, Sean is also a big fan of the famous writer John Grisham, boasting a collection of all his novels that have been published so far, the Embassy adds.