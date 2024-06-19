Thai woman arrested in Danish massage clinic

A 35 year old Thai woman was arrested Monday, 17 June 2024, at a massage clinic in Roskilde, Denmark.

The Danish police state that they had suspected that something illegal had been going on in the clinic for some time. That is why they decided to stop by the clinic Monday afternoon. Here they met the 35 year old female employee from Thailand.

She didn’t seem to have a recidence- or working permit, so she was charged with these two offences.

The woman has been in Denmark for three months. She is currently in the police’s custedy while the Danish Immigration Service figure out if the woman is to be deported from Denmark.

Source: Sjællandske Nyheder