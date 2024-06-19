Denmark / Finland / General news / Norway / Sweden / Taiwan / Thailand

Same sex marriage in Thailand

Thailand’s marriage equality bill is to be sent to kingdom’s Senate on Tuesday, 25 June 2024. If it gets approved then Thailand will become the third country in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage.

The other two countries in Asia who has legalized same-sex marriage is Taiwan and Nepal. Thailand has long been known for its acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community in the region. It has also attracted many LGBTQ+ travellers.

Among other countries, Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland has also legalized same-sex marriage.

