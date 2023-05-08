Thailand aims to conclude three deals with internationals by 2024

Director General of Thailand’s Department of Trade Negotiation, Mrs. Auramon Supthaweethum, said the country aims to conclude three deals with international partners by 2024 including the free-trade agreement (FTA) with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), Sri Lanka, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to The Bangkok Post.

The Thai-EFTA FTA is the collaboration between the Asian country and Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

This agreement is important for Thailand in terms of trading and sustainable development, said Mrs. Supthaweethum.

In view of the fact that Sri Lanka’s economy is growing significantly, the Thai-Sri Lankan FTA is of particular interest in terms of location as Sri Lanka links to countries in South Asia like India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal.

Furthermore, Mrs. Supthaweethum shared that the FTA between Thailand and UAE is as much essential because it would be the first trade deal for Thailand in the Middle East region.

The Bangkok Post reported that the Thai-UAE FTA is scheduled to be discussed with a goal to conclude negotiations within six months on Tuesday 9 May 2023.

