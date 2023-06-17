Thailand continues to discuss free trade agreement in Oslo

Thailand and the European Free Trade Association (Efta) started to discuss the free trade agreement (FTA) in Oslo, Norway on Tuesday, and continued through Friday, 16 June 2023.

This round has discussions at two levels: involving chief negotiators from both sides and twelve working sub-groups: trade in goods; rules of origin; sanitary and phytosanitary measures; technical barriers to trade; trade in services; investment; e-commerce; government procurement; intellectual property rights; sustainable trade and development; dispute settlement; and cooperation and capacity building, from both sides, reported The Bangkok Post.

According to Auramon Supthaweethum, director-general of the Department of Trade Negotiations, Thailand and Efta aim to conclude the negotiation by the first quarter of next year.

Efta comprises four member states: Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.

Both parties agreed to resume the FTA negotiations in June last year after there was a pause during the coup-governed period of Thailand.

Source: https://www.bangkokpost.com/business/2593739/free-trade-negotiations-continue-in-oslo