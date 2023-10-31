7th round of Thai-EFTA negotiation to be held in Geneva

The seventh round of free trade agreement negotiations between Thailand and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) will be held in Geneva, Switzerland on 6-9 November 2023.

According to Auramon Sapthaweetham, Director General of Thailand’s Department of Free Trade Association (FTA), Thai delegations and all four members of EFTA including Norway, Iceland, Switzerland, and Liechtenstein will discuss topics such as trades, investment, cooperation in multiple areas, and so on.

In addition, there will be two more conference Thai delegations will attend in the mid of November and December. These conferences will focus on subjects of intellectual property laws, etc.

Source: MGR Online